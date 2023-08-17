Local Voices: One-on-One with RPS 205 Superintendent Ehren Jarrett

ROCKFORD — The new school year is right around the corner and Rockford Public School District (RPS) 205 Superintendent Ehren Jarrett sat down with 13 WREX's Brittany Hardaway to talk about big topics impacting families.
RPS 205 recently approved a $2.5 million weapons detection system to be implemented at high schools across the district to address school safety.
"This investment is exciting, because what we're doing is we're really securing the perimeter of our building. And while there's no perfect security solution, we're hopefully doing a really great job of limiting anything that would be unsafe for our students. And that will be in concert with also a really concerted effort to secure our buildings across the board," RPS 205 Superintendent Ehren Jarrett said.
Something new this school year that a lot of parents and students have to get ready for are longer school days. RPS 205 says the changes were made to help increase student achievement.
"We talk to our teachers and our principals, and we let them make some decisions about what would be the best thing to do to help students recover from some of the challenges and the learning loss that occurred during the pandemic," Superintendent Jarrett said.
"Investing that time in our students during the school day to make it a longer school day was what we thought was best for our students. And we're hopeful that parents and students are going to have a great experience with that."
District leaders are hopeful the longer school days will help boost academic performance at some of the low-performing RPS schools.
"The reality is, we're not where we want to be for student achievement. And we really believe in the importance of equitable outcomes across our system, we do not want where you live, or your zip code to be predictive of academic outcomes. And that is what gets me up in the morning every day is thinking about how can we do a better job of that."
Superintendent Jarrett said he has high hopes for the upcoming school year and is looking forward to watching the students succeed.
"We're making big investments in all of our schools with some of the extra dollars that have come our way to make sure that we have highly qualified teachers in every classroom, really good staffing models, we're even going to be doing some experimentation with providing additional transportation for students that are within a mile and a half of the school because chronic truancy and chronic absenteeism is a real challenge."
"One thing I'm going to personally be focused on is wanting to see that we get students to school because it doesn't matter what a great job a teacher does in a classroom if the student isn't there to be part of that process."
"I want to see our attendance grow. I want to see our students truly be seen but most importantly, I want to see student achievement increased. So, we're going to be looking for improved reading scores across the district, we're going to be looking for improved graduation rates, stronger SAT scores across the board. And those are all things I've committed to,"
The first day of school in RPS 205 is Thursday, August 31.