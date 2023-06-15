Local Voices: One-on-One with Rockford's Juneteenth Chairman Tommy Meeks

ROCKFORD -- On June 19, 1865, thousands of enslaved black people in Galveston Texas, learned they were finally free.
That moment is now celebrated across the country as, Juneteenth.
In honor of Juneteenth, Rockfordians spend the day at Sinnissippi Park to celebrate Black independence.
The man responsible for kicking off the Juneteenth celebrations in Rockford is Tommy Meeks.
"In the early years, my aunt and uncle told me about Juneteenth. I had never heard about it. I didn't know anything about it.," Rockford's Juneteenth Chairman, Tommy Meeks said.
"Then I started a TV show at the same time. So, the first year we had Juneteenth, I taped it all and I showed it all on Cablevision at the time and it just really morphed through all this time, after all these years,"
Meeks said the celebration has grown over the years.
"When I started 33 years ago, hardly anybody in Rockford knew what I was doing. So, I look kind of crazy to a lot of people. But through the years, it's morphed into what we have now a national holiday."
This holiday is not just important to Black people, but people everywhere.
"It's about freedom. To me, it's about freedom. People saw what America had done to our people, our ancestors. And when our ancestors got free, other people, I think, over time start realizing they want their freedom too. And I think our problem in America was slavery. And I think at a certain point, we decided as a country, we were going to fix that," Meeks said.
Rockford's Juneteenth celebration kicks off Sunday at Sinnissippi Park with a lineup of events.
On Monday, which is Juneteenth, you can expect live music, giveaways, and performances from 1 to 9 p.m. at Sinnissippi Park.
