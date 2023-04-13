Local Voices: One-on-One with Rockford's 5th ward Alderwoman Gabrielle Torina

ROCKFORD -- 13 WREX is kicking off a brand-new series called "Local Voices'.
We're getting insight about topics important to you.
Rockford's 5th ward Alderwoman Gabrielle Torina is using her platform to solve problems and create solutions.
Just recently, the first aldermanic office that's ever been offered to residents is open in the 5th ward.
"That to me was so exciting to be able to offer that because one of the things that residents have always say to that they want; it was better communication with their public officials," Alderwoman Gabrielle Torina said.
"So to be able to break down that barrier and offer a space like this for the community to use right in the heart of their neighborhood is it's just incredible."
Torina said residents want to see crime decrease and more job opportunities.
"What I hear mostly in our community is just that there seems to have been a disinvestment in this side of town and in South Rockford,"
Torina wants people to know that's no longer the case. Her main goal is to bring resources and investments to the 5th ward.
"I'm excited to tell people that I have a ward meeting coming up. It's going to be kind of a ward meeting with a twist."
Residents will be able to get their questions answered from city officials directly.
"I am going to bring every city department we have public works, fire department, police, neighborhood standards, any complaint, or anything that you need from the city, I'm literally bringing the city to you,"
The ward meeting is set for May 4, 2023 from 5:30 to 7 p-m.