Local Voices: 100 Women Who Care of Stephenson County

FREEPORT -- 13 WREX's Local Voices series gets insight about topics important to you.
What happens when you bring 100 women together? It creates a giving circle of change!
100 Women Who Care of Stephenson County was founded 8 years ago, with a goal of providing funding to nonprofits, who operate in Stephenson County.
"We get together four times a year, once a quarter, and each member contributes $100 to the cause that the members select during that meeting. And in our eight years, we have contributed nearly $400,000 to these not for profits," Member of 100 Women Who Care of Stephenson County, Julie Hiliger said.
The selection process is extremely simple.
"Members can nominate an organization, but it has to come from a member of 100 Women Who Care. There's a nomination form they fill out on our website and then the members at the meeting, vote among three of the nominated organizations. Lately the amount has been running at about $12,000," Hiliger said.
The group came to fruition because of the urgent need in Freeport and Stephenson County.
"All of the members believe very much in the whole idea of growing a stronger, more vibrant, and healthier, safer community. And we know that when we build up our own organizations and other organizations as well, that's how we build that stronger, better community and enrich everyone's lives together." Hiliger said.
100 Women Who Care of Stephenson County just recently made another big donation. Rebuilding Together of Stephenson County received a big check of $10,105.
Rebuilding Together is a nonprofit working closely with neighbors and civic leaders to revitalize neighborhoods in Stephenson county.
If you would like to get involved with 100 Women Who Care of Stephenson County you can visit their website here and fill out an application here.