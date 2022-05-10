Local victims of stolen catalytic converters grow more frustrated; could state legislation help

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you haven't fallen victim of a stolen catalytic converter, odds are you know someone who has. Those types of thefts are skyrocketing this year.
Linda Hemmons of Belvidere took to social media on Sunday to share how her family was robbed of a catalytic converter. She says her and her children were celebrating Mother's Day at brunch; but they were too late when returning to the son's car to go home. Hemmons says she immediately knew the loud noise coming from the car was due to a missing catalytic converter.
She's not alone. One business in Rockford had a similar situation last month. This time it was overnight and there's video proof. Rockford Police are currently investigating the crime.
It can happen to anyone. Criminals are taking advantage of cars left outside. Thieves are selling catalytic converters to metal scrap recycling centers.
Charles Hare, the co-owner of SERVPRO of Rockford, says a little criminal gain comes at a huge expense from the victim.
"Eleven thousand dollars, I was stunned. But that's a big truck; there's a lot to it and they did more damage than cut out the catalytic converter. They cut the brake lines and some other wires at the same time," said Hare.
Hare and Hemmons say they are extremely frustrated. While they say their cars are insured, Hemmons says her son's car insurance won't cover the repair and it's $600 to fix.
Hare says it doesn't matter, time is money. He's had to alter daily operations while the box truck gets repaired.
He hopes an Illinois bill, awaiting a signature from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, will make metal dealers keep a trail of purchases.
Hemmons isn't sure if the legislation will deter thefts. But in the mean time, she advises drivers to watch out.
"That wasn't the best way to end the day," said Hemmons. "I would recommend to people to never park on the outer-side of the parking lots. Park close where everybody is walking in and out."
13 News reached out to the corporate office for Behr Iron & Metal, Alter Trading Corporation for comment on the legislation and has not heard back.