Local veterans connect with important resource at health fair

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local organization was giving back to veterans today, helping to make sure they are staying healthy.
Jeremiah Development hosted a health fair for veterans Saturday at the Court St. United Methodist Church.
The event brought dozens of veterans out to learn about mental and physical health resources as well as social services and government agencies in the Rockford area that can help them.
Veterans could also get a quick medical checkup at the event, and got in on some prize giveaways and more.
Sue Kanthak, Executive Director of Jeremiah Development, says it is vital to provide these screenings to veterans and help them connect with each other.
"They're getting their blood pressure taken along with other health screenings," Kanthak says. "They're being able to connect with services for veterans. We've got the Veteran's Drop-In Center and the VA center here."
Organizers for the event say they served nearly 60 veterans in the first two hours of the fair.
Saturday's event is a part of Jeremiah Development's "LOVE Rockford" series, helping to make important local resources available to as many people as possible.