Local therapist describes unexpected challenges following job loss

ROCKFORD — With the recent layoffs in Belvidere and Freeport, many individuals find themselves searching for new job opportunities.
With the loss of a paycheck and the interruption to a normal day-to-day schedule, the transition could come with more than just the stress of trying to find a new place to work.
Nathan Whinnery, a therapist with Aspen and Rosecrance, said some may find themselves struggling with their own self worth.
"What we see a lot beyond just the natural stress that's going to come with losing a paycheck, the income, is we might see or hear about there's a sense of loss of community, loss of social interaction, loss of identity," said Whinnery. "A lot of people put a lot of value into what they do for work and when that goes away who they are might kind of go away."
Whinnery also said Rosecrance here in Rockford offers several different levels of care for individuals experiencing job layoffs.