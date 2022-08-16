 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local teen leaves his mark at OSF Saint Anthony by making sure patients get good meals and good times

  • Updated
  • 0
Jackson Jarrett

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Our next Inspiring 815 recipient goes above and beyond to make sure hospital patients not only have a good meal but a good time.

"He will tell the rest of the crew, 'Come on guys! We can do this.' That comradery is always here when Jackson is here," said OSF Medical Center's Clinical Nutrition Manager Adam Schafer. 

Jackson Jarrett is a 19-year-old Guilford graduate about to embark on his next journey.

"I am going to Madison in the fall and this job really helped me. I want to stay in the medical field, in the hospital, so I think that it's really important," explained Jarrett.

Before Jarrett takes the leap towards higher education, he's looking back on the last two years at OSF Medical Center's Food Service Department. He says because of the work experience, he's confident it has given him the skills to take on biomedical engineering in Madison.

"It's a very unique experience. There are not many other opportunities for me to be engaged in the medical field and also as a high school student. I think that it's super interesting; like my opportunity to spread kindness in a way not many people can do and it's very rewarding in a way," said Jarrett when asked why he continues to come back to the job.

Staff and patients at OSF have learned kindness is a part of Jarrett's motto.

"Everyone calls me sweetheart or something like that and that is enjoyable. One of my favorite experiences was when I worked on Christmas Eve and we tried to bring some holiday spirit into the hospital," said Jarrett. 

"This is the one thing they look forward to. Unfortunately, they are here for other reasons. They might have to get shots and tests and that's all scary; but we can provide care," said Schafer. "It's something they have control over.”

Jarrett works with up to 30 to 50 patients a night, taking and delivering their food orders.

"The interactions that you can feel you really made a difference and those patients where you can really sense their gratitude. That is where you don't even need to get paid for this job," said Jarrett. 

"Jackson has been a very good motivator and positive worker for our force," said Schafer. "He always works well with the patients. He will spend 10 to 15 minutes if he has to just to make sure the patient is satisfied."

Jarrett's positivity towards healthcare staff is the exact boost they tell me they need. That's because the industry is running out of steam with the ongoing pandemic. This light is inspiring them to continue providing care and nutritious food to the patients they serve.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Reporter

Cassandra is the morning reporter for 13 News Today. She joined the WREX team in July of 2019 after graduating from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee with a major, minor and a certificate. You can contact Cassandra at cbretl@wrex.com

Recommended for you