Local teen leaves his mark at OSF Saint Anthony by making sure patients get good meals and good times

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Our next Inspiring 815 recipient goes above and beyond to make sure hospital patients not only have a good meal but a good time.
"He will tell the rest of the crew, 'Come on guys! We can do this.' That comradery is always here when Jackson is here," said OSF Medical Center's Clinical Nutrition Manager Adam Schafer.
Jackson Jarrett is a 19-year-old Guilford graduate about to embark on his next journey.
"I am going to Madison in the fall and this job really helped me. I want to stay in the medical field, in the hospital, so I think that it's really important," explained Jarrett.
Before Jarrett takes the leap towards higher education, he's looking back on the last two years at OSF Medical Center's Food Service Department. He says because of the work experience, he's confident it has given him the skills to take on biomedical engineering in Madison.
"It's a very unique experience. There are not many other opportunities for me to be engaged in the medical field and also as a high school student. I think that it's super interesting; like my opportunity to spread kindness in a way not many people can do and it's very rewarding in a way," said Jarrett when asked why he continues to come back to the job.
Staff and patients at OSF have learned kindness is a part of Jarrett's motto.
"Everyone calls me sweetheart or something like that and that is enjoyable. One of my favorite experiences was when I worked on Christmas Eve and we tried to bring some holiday spirit into the hospital," said Jarrett.
"This is the one thing they look forward to. Unfortunately, they are here for other reasons. They might have to get shots and tests and that's all scary; but we can provide care," said Schafer. "It's something they have control over.”
Jarrett works with up to 30 to 50 patients a night, taking and delivering their food orders.
"The interactions that you can feel you really made a difference and those patients where you can really sense their gratitude. That is where you don't even need to get paid for this job," said Jarrett.
"Jackson has been a very good motivator and positive worker for our force," said Schafer. "He always works well with the patients. He will spend 10 to 15 minutes if he has to just to make sure the patient is satisfied."
Jarrett's positivity towards healthcare staff is the exact boost they tell me they need. That's because the industry is running out of steam with the ongoing pandemic. This light is inspiring them to continue providing care and nutritious food to the patients they serve.