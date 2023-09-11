Local teachers reflect on their personal journey through 9/11

ROCKFORD, Ill. — As we look back on September 11, 2001, most people take a second to remember where they were during the attack.
Local teachers reflected on their personal journey through one of the most life changing moments in U.S. history.
"My world just kind of flipped upside down," Auburn High School College & Career Academy Coach, Katy Haun said.
It's hard to put into words what unfolded on September 11, 2001.
"Just thinking back just how unknown everything was in the minutes, hours, and days after 9/11 that was something I had never experienced before," Auburn High School Teacher, Jonathan Logemann said.
"Got in my car, turned my radio on and it was all over the news channels on the radio right away," Auburn High School Teacher, Robert Hammer said.
Before working in the education field, Katy Haun was a 19-year-old serving in the United States Air Force during 9/11.
'I was stationed in Hickam Air Force Base which is in Hawaii and there was a 4 hours difference, so it was 4 a.m. around that time when it happened so our phones, my roommate and my phones were just going off like crazy family members in the continental U.S. asking if we were okay they knew we were serving," Haun said.
Now 22 years later, local teachers like Jonathan Logemann, who teaches History said it's so important to look back and understand how 9/11 shaped our world today.
"We're tough Americans we've gone through a lot of events and that's why we teach the lessons learned from 9/11 or the lessons learned from COVID because there's a lot to be scared of but we're a resilient people moving forward," Logemann said.
"We have a lot of students that are considering the armed services and so understanding that things can change in a day, our worlds can be flipped upside down in a day and so you need to be ready," Haun said.
With some students not being alive to witness that historic day, educators said that's even more reason to pause and reflect.
"By taking a moment, remembering those that perished, remembering what our country went through, remembering how it brought us together is a way to keep that alive and never let it die," Hammer said.
Memorials and moments of remembrance continue across the country to remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost.