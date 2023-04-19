Local students visit the Cornado Center for Rockford Symphony Performance

ROCKFORD — Today, the Rockford Symphony hosted 600 local students with a performance at the Coronado Performing Arts Center.
Two performances were held this morning, one for local elementary school students and the additional a concert for families with special needs children.
The Executive Director of the Rockford Symphony Orchestra explained how this performance is interactive for the students.
"Their classroom teacher prepares them and they get to play on the recorder. So, they learn it at school and then they bring their recorders with them to the Coronado and they play or some of the kids will also sing along. So, there's words to some of the songs and they're up on a screen and they're learned them in advance too," Julie Thomas said.
Thomas also explained how important they believe it is to expose local students to the arts.
"In general, the Rockford Symphony really values education programs. So, it's really important that we offer things for students whether it's support in the classroom for the teachers or for them to come to the Coronado and see a concert," Thomas said. "For many of them, it is their first time coming to the Coronado, it's their 1st time being in a concert."
The Rockford Symphony Orchestra has been hosting school groups like this one for several decades.