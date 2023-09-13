Local State's Attorney worried this change could let dangerous people out of jail before their trial

Local State's Attorney sounds alarm on change that could let dangerous people out of jail before trial A major criticism of ending cash bail was that it could let dangerous people out of jail, but one local official points to a specific scenario…

ROCKFORD — For months, courts, judges, public defenders and State's Attorneys have raced to get ready for the end of cash bail in Illinois. The change was heavily debated and politicized in the midterm elections ahead of Illinois' Supreme Court ruling ending cash bail legal earlier this summer.

Dozens of State's Attorneys and sheriffs argued fiercely the changes would let dangerous people out of jail before their day in court. Winnebago County State's Attorney does have criticisms of judges losing some of their discretion to hold people in jail before their trail, but doesn't have the same blanket concerns echoed in the leadup up to the end of cash bail. Hanley's main concern comes with the speedy trial provision potentially letting people with the highest charges walk out of jail before their trial date.

How it could happen:

Before a person can be detained for more than a few days with cash bail, prosecutors have to prove with "clear and convincing" evidence that they have committed a detainable crime, or pose a flight risk/danger to society.

Once this happens, the onus is on prosecutors to have a defendant's trial ready in 90 days. This rarely happens though because most cases get continued, often at the request of the defendant, which disqualifies the speedy trial provision. The continuances can be to find more evidence in discovery or to take time to negotiate a plea deal with prosecutors. Prosecutors also have a few provisions to extend the time for a speedy trial.

However, if a defendant doesn't continue their case, and prosecutors don't have an avenue to get an extension, the defendant will be released from jail before their trial regardless of the crime which has Winnebago County States Attorney J Hanley and his office worried.

"Trying someone for a serious case within 90 days is pretty much impossible," Hanley said. "Again, there are ways in which that time might be told. But it it's a real concern for our office and I think again, it should be concerned for the community. It's difficult to predict exactly the effect it'll have on our system."

As Hanley mentioned, several factors of ending cash bail will be up in the air until it officially ends on Monday, September 18.