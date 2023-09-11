Local schools work to share the impact of 9/11 with younger generations as it is remembered

WREX — With Monday marking 22 years since the September 11th, 2001, local schools are ensuring the younger generation is aware of the impacts of that day, many of whom were not yet born at the time of 9/11.

And while younger community members may be just learning the importance of the day, dozens of others are unable to ever forget that moment in time, with many saying the comradery the tragic event brought is unlike anything else they've ever experienced.

"Everybody was like community. Getting together and we were more united at that time. Everybody was more united that's what I remember and bring us closer to each other," Rockford resident, Juan Jimenez said.

For Polo Community High School Social Studies teacher, Jeff Bargar, informing his students without the first-hand memories of 9/11 was important as he worked to share its impact.

"I feel it's important to make sure they understand the impact that it had on their parents and even their grandparents. One of those life-altering events. Everybody remembers what you were doing the moment you heard about it.... those kinds of things," Bargar said.

As a student in 2001, Rockford resident, Danny Martinez, also remembers the comradery the unfortunate event brought.

"Everybody was glued to the tvs so being in the dorms there was just kind of a community coming together," Martinez said.

And for Jimenez, the impact of that day carries into his job daily.

"It just made me more aware of everything. Try to do and be aware of my surroundings," Jimenez said.

And Rockford resident, Emily Hartzog, she could immediately anticipate the change this could bring to her loved ones.

"I come from a military family. I remember thinking this is really going to impact us and all of the ones that I love that serve," Hartzog said.

And although student teacher, Blayne Kappes, was just months old at the time of 9/11, he works to share what happened with those in his generation as its impact continues to be felt.

"We didn't live through it so we're not going to have the experience of watching the news every night in September of 2001 to see what happened. That's why the backgrounds so important to see okay, why did this happen? Who did it to us? And kind of how we adjusted after," Kappes said.

The teachers from Polo Community High School said they also encourage their students to speak with parents and loved ones about the significance of the event.