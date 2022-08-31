Local schools grow their own teachers through career and financial pathways amid staff shortages

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Some of our region's schools are in crisis mode. That's because they're struggling to get teachers and professionals in the door. The issue is not just creating holes in the school system but sometimes holes in students' learning.
With nearly 800 positions open right now in Winnebago and Boone Counties, you could say this school year is out of control.
"We should look at it because it is a crisis," said Boone-Winnebago Regional Superintendent of Schools Scott Bloomquist.
The reasons our schools face a lack of teachers and paraprofessionals, according to Bloomquist, is the culmination of a perfect storm that's been brewing for more than a decade.
"The reality is when we are not seeing kids coming out of high school saying, 'I want to be a teacher and that is a great career path for me,' there is a reason for that," said Bloomquist.
Bloomquist says there're not enough people entering the pipeline. Then mix in COVID-19 burnout and early retirement and you get a small pool of teachers to select from.
"After 2011, teachers having to work until the age of 67 to get their full pension that was a game changer when you're looking at it as a profession," explained Bloomquist.
The problems run deep and makes it harder to find solutions.
"If there [are] 500 high school graduates wanting to become a teacher, we have to wait four years for them to come out because of the nature of going through a four year teacher prep program," explained Bloomquist. "Some of our larger school districts are creating a grow-your-own programming."
Rockford Lutheran Schools are growing their own teachers through a student teaching program with Concordia University School System. When Concordia college students finish up their schooling, they can get hired on right away. But when that's not enough, the tenure teachers end up picking up the extra work load.
"A few of us had picked up more preps," said Rockford Lutheran High School Chemistry and Physical Science teacher Douglas Martin. "We are used to doing it and we have more sections to teach than the normal teacher load."
Staff shortages are hurting students too, especially for kids interested in taking electives like music or art. Bloomquist says, in dire situations, classes can get cut.
The life of a teacher or paraprofessional might not always be glamorous or easy; that's why some people are choosing other career paths.
"Several students are going into the trades which is a great field to go into," said Martin.
Mr. Martin has been an educator for 27 years. While he did say retirement crossed his mind during the struggles of e-Learning, nothing beats working in the classrooms.
"It is a good vocation in the fact of longevity. You switch classes and there's never a dull moment," said Martin when asked what has kept him going.
"There isn't any profession in this world that didn't start in the classroom. Every single teacher is the pathway to every career that our kids might do," said Bloomquist. "We need to get back to valuing the role of a teacher and the role in shaping the hearts and the minds of our kids."
Local school systems are trying to fill the gaps with sign-on and recruitment bonuses. But Bloomquist worries this is only moving the same professionals around instead of attracting new people.
"We can take a look at the red tape in our state that teachers have to go through to be fully certified and what other states don't have to without sacrificing the quality of teachers," advised Bloomquist on how to find solutions. "Essentially what we have done is you can come in straight out of high school or as an hourly worker and here's a pathway of how to become certified to become a teacher and we are going to help you financially to achieve that."
Administrators are trying to fill the missing pieces so schools' engines can run smoothly.
"It starts at the top: administrative is positive, teachers are positive, students are positive," said Martin.
If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a certified teacher, click here to learn about different pathways.
When asked about COVID-19 funding and if that can be used to attract and retain teachers, Bloomquist says it can but it's highly unlikely as that funding will likely run out. He says salary pay would have to relatively stay the same for years to come and COVID-19 funding won't be sustainable in doing that.