Local real estate agency welcomes potential new housing development in Roscoe

ROSCOE (WREX) — The region's housing market is under a microscope as a proposed development in Roscoe could change it. The village could decide this week to change the current zoning for the properties off of Roscoe Road and Old River Road from commercial to multi-family residential.
While the proposal could bring more than 100 homes to the area, it's getting backlash from neighbors. But local real estate agencies say affordable and entry level housing options are in critical need.
"We are in dire need of entry level developments, new construction. We have been lacking in that area over the last several years. Anytime we can get a development; whether that be multi-family or single family, we are in need of additional housing," said Dickerson & Nieman Realtors' General Manager Keith Kelly.
Low housing inventory is a problem, according to Kelly. He says in Winnebago, Boone and Ogle counties about 200 homes or condos are on the market right now. It typically needs 1,500 to 2,000 to balance buyers and sellers.
Kelly says a key missing piece is entry level housing.
"It would also fill a need for say first-time buyers or people coming into the workforce, younger people. But also people who are looking to downsize and they may not have a house to find. This could fill that need. Whether it be long-term or temporary," explained Kelly.
Roscoe residents, including Village Board Trustee Carol Gustafson, are concerned multi-family housing would cut the consistency in rural Roscoe.
“Housing of all types are needed, including single family homes. The characteristic of Roscoe is that the majority happen to be single family homes and I go back to the fact that that is what abuts that property," said Gustafson.
She also says the multi-family housing development design plan might not offer the village much control in making decisions.
"I don't think the village would have much control over multi-family. We hear all the time about design review but what exactly does that mean," said Gustafson.
A final vote could come Tuesday night.