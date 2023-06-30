Local reaction to the Supreme Court's decision to strike down President Biden's student debt relief program

WREX — Following the Supreme Court's decision to strike down President Biden's Student Debt Relief Program, local students and organizations say this decision is top of mind as many reevaluate financial plans for the future.
Kayleah Link will be a sophomore in college come August and said the financial burden of college has already caused her to rethink her options even prior to this decision.
"Because it's so expensive, I've now had to look into online programs... see if the online schooling and online certificates which are going to be significantly cheaper... but seeing if that's still going to hold up in fashion industry later when I'm looking for jobs," Link said.
Nonprofit programs like the Rockford Promise were created to help offset or completely eliminate the financial burdens that come with tuition. Their efforts will be more important than ever following Friday's Supreme Court decision.
"Many promise programs are out there and were created just for this purpose to help students with getting scholarships and us working with RPS 205 students... we want to make sure that they are able to be successful in college without having the financial burden," said Maurice Redd, the Board President of Rockford Promise.
Link also added that paying off the college loan debt is not the only stressor that comes with them.
"Due to the fact that credit scores mean so much in modern-day world, I kind of have been couch hoping, couch surfing for literally the past two months since I got out of school. And I just secured my own place but I only secured it because they don't take credit scores into account. So, the student loans are also affecting the credit score side of things. And it's stopping me from an apartment. It's stopping me from credit cards," Link said.
Rockford Promise reminded us of how finances are more important than ever when it comes to the choices surrounding college.
"For many students out there finances play a big role in decision making so where you're going to go to college at and if you can afford to obviously go there. Our goal is to reduce those barriers for our students," Redd said.
Link also added that knowing these payments will impact her in just a few years makes the idea of graduating that much more stressful.
"Even the thought of having to pay for all of school after is still stressful because it's the whole adult thing. It's just you have to get your own place, a full time job that's going to be working you to the bone and not for as much pay as you need to be able to get through with all of the debts and all of the loans and everything," Link said.
The plan to address student debt is expected to take months due to a formal rulemaking process.