Local reaction to federal lawsuit against abortion pills

ROCKFORD — A federal case could soon make abortion pills illegal across the United States due to safety concerns.
A federal judge in Texas seeks to overrule approval of medications used in abortions.
The anti-abortion group behind the suit is known as the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine. This group of medical organizations is requesting to take the abortion pill mifepristone off the market.
Dr. Dennis Christensen is the owner of a health clinic in Rockford that offers the abortion pill.
Dr. Christensen describes the lawsuit as an attack on reproductive rights.
"This is such an egregious assault on people's ability to manage their own health care. There's overwhelming evidence that the pills are safe probably safer than a bunch of medications that patients are otherwise taking", said Christensen."
Rockford’s Pro-Life advocates debate the doctor's remarks saying that medication used for the purpose of abortions poses a major health risk.
"This abortion pill is dangerous and it leaves so many consequences long term for these women who take it”, said Kevin Rilott, President of The Rockford Family Initiative.
Rilott supports taking the medication off the market because he also believes this will also force women seeking abortion services to go through a professional first.
"The removal of the abortion pill from the market would ensure that a woman who is pregnant and wants to end the life of the child in her womb would need to go see a legitimate doctor currently the abortion pill can be distributed by a nurse without a doctor,” said Rilott.
As 13 WREX learns more about the outcome of this case we will continue to update you.