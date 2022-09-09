Local Police Departments Tackle Staffing Shortages

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Nationwide police departments are facing shortages in their forces.
We spoke to the recruitment teams at the Rockford and Belvidere Police Department on how exactly they're tackling the challenges of this shortage.
The COVID pandemic left the Rockford Police Department in a tight situation with their recruitment but despite obstacles they swore in 9 officers to their force.
Recruitment Officer for the Rockford Police Department, Katy Statler, 13 WREX, "Its finally starting to come back around we're getting great officers, great applicants that come through and I always like to say we find the diamonds in every group and today is definitely the diamonds in the group that we found in this group of hires."
In October Rockford PD will open up entry level applications but applications for experienced officers have been open all month long.
Officer Statler tells us its going pretty good but they could always use more.
The Police Department is also trying to diversify its force, as part of the 30 by 30 nationwide initiative.
They hope to make 30% of their force female by 2030.
"We joined that last year, so every female that we can get, if its one or if its four, every time we swear one in we get closer to that goal," says Officer Statler,
The Belvidere Police Department also facing its own struggles, having a lower than average number of applicants to its entry level positions.
Deputy Chief of the Belvidere Police Department, Patrick Gardner tells us,
"It's a challenging time where we're looking for the best of the best, in ordinary circumstances we could have from 30 to 50, 60 people that apply for police jobs that are more entry level and this last time, actually we're still in the middle of the process, I believe we had 5, 6 people actually apply and show up for that testing."
The department is currently down 3 officers and while that may not seem like a lot, for a small police force, that's 10% of its man power.
If you wish to know more about becoming part of the Rockford Police Department visit: https://rpdwantsyou.com/
If you wish to join the force at the Belvidere Police Department visit: https://www.ci.belvidere.il.us/employment.html