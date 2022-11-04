 Skip to main content
Local partnership to unveil new residential development in Rockford

  • Updated
  • 0
auburnhighschool

Auburn High School National Merit Scholarships.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Monday, November 14, a new investment and partnership for a new residential development near Auburn High School will be unveiled.

The press conference will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the Emerson Estates Subdivision located at 667 Chisholm Trail in Rockford. 

The rain location will be at 127 North Wyman.

Region 1 Planning Council, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Keri Asevedo, City of ROckford Mayor Tom McNamara, Superintendent of Rockford Public Schools Dr. Ehren Jarrett, State Representative Maurice West, and State Senator Steve Stadelman will all be at the event.

Watch 13 WREX for continuing coverage of these developments.

