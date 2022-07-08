Local parks to receive grant funding for improvement projects

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Local parks throughout the Illinois will be receiving state grant money for improvement projects.
State officials announced more than $30.3 million in grants going to almost 90 local park projects across Illinois on Friday.
The grants, coming from the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program, or OSLAD, are going to helping communities find open space to develop and improve parks and recreational facilities throughout the state.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says investments in local parks across the state are investments in entire communities.
"Park projects don’t just create jobs and boost local economic development, they open the gateway for a healthier, happier Illinois," Pritzker says. "Every family in our state deserves nearby access to outdoor public spaces where they can gather with their friends and neighbors, and enjoy some sunshine, too."
The Rockford Park District is set to receive $315,000 in grants for developing a new playground at the Ray Wantz Memorial Playground, located at 602 E. Riverside Blvd. in Loves Park.
Roscoe Township will receive $337,300 for a project that will bring Founder's Park to the 4500 block of Hononegah Rd. The township broke ground on the park and a 3,350-square foot community center.
In addition, the Roscoe Township Historical Society is raising money to restore the 17th century home of the area's first non-native settler couple, Robert and Hanna Cross, which sits on the land that will become Founder's Park.
State Rep. Joe Sosnowski (R-Rockford) says the Rockford area boasts many of the state's best parks and recreational areas.
"Both the Ray Wantz Memorial Playground and Founder’s Park are especially worthy recipients of this state grant, as they will provide families and neighbors a place to gather and make new memories," Sosnowski says. "I congratulate everyone involved in both projects on their success."
Other northern Illinois park projects that are receiving funding include $100,000 for the expansion of the Community Park in the Village of Davis Junction, $100,000 for a pool house project at Meridian Park for the Blackhawk Park District in Warren, and $240,300 to the Sycamore Park District going to the Reston Ponds Park.
OSLAD grants, which are administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, can provide up to one-half of a project's funds. The program began in 1987 and has invested $433.5 million in more than 1,800 local park projects.