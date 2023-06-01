Local park districts face challenges while gearing up for summer

June 1st marks the start of meteorological summer, and with the warmer months ahead of us, local park districts are facing an influx of registration, gearing up for a busy season.
"We're a lot of fun, but sometimes it's tough with financials to stay competitive when you can work somewhere else and make the same if not more, with maybe less responsibilities," the Superintendent of Recreation at Belvidere Park district, Aly Graham said.
"We're really trying to target some of these younger college students that are coming home or recent high school grads that you can have a lot of fun with us and we can mold if you're going into education of how to work with these young children to make it a fun summer."
Belvidere Park District has seen higher demand after partnering with Belvidere District 100 last year. This summer, they are focusing on two camps, Camp Compass, which is fully staffed, and Camp Horizons, which specializes in assisting youth with disabilities, and are currently seeing a staff shortage.
"We want to make sure we're still having those connections for the kids as a fun outlet that they can enjoy," Graham said.
"Maybe they've had a challenging school year, and they're ready just to be around some good friends or some new friends and do something different."
Rockford Park District has had their fair share of staffing shortages on the side of lifeguard shortages, however, their overall staffing hasn't seen much shortages thanks to their recent pay raises and their junior leader program.
"We're training up younger staff, so that they can also see what it's like to give back to their community," the Program Supervisor for Rockford Park District, Aysha Ford said.
"A lot of those kids, when they age out at 12, we have a junior leader program that they can go into. So they learn all about how to become a leader, they get mentorship and leadership pieces, and when they turn 16, it's easier for them to get hired into the program."
Both districts are eager to get up and running, as their numbers are high after coming out of the pandemic. Fore more information on programs and how to enroll, both Rockford Park District and Belvidere Park District have more information on their websites.