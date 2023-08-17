Local organizations providing relief for Maui following wildfires

ROCKFORD — The devastation of wildfires in Maui is bringing relief organizations across the U.S. together to lend a hand.

“We need to pray for these people. They've lost loved ones, they've lost homes, memories, they're devastated, and really not sure what to do,” says Major Monty Wandling, of The Salvation Army Winnebago County.

This week, volunteers of the Northern Illinois Food Bank packed more than 6,000 boxes of food supplying more than 21,000 meals to people who are in crisis.

“We know it's not going to solve if somebody lost a loved one or if they lost their home, but it's really challenging in the wake of a disaster to be able to get the food that you need, the fact that we are able to contribute in some small way, really helps,” explains Maeven Sipes, Chief Philanthropy Office, of the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

The American Red Cross has more than 300 volunteers and staff on the ground in Maui, six from Illinois helping provide shelter, food, and emotional support.

Mara Thompson of the Red Cross of Illinois says, “To just be a shoulder to cry on so those people have some sort of support and know they are not alone. So as difficult as these moments are, you also see so much good in people.”

In Hawaii, The Salvation Army is serving 12,000 meals a day to victims and first responders, hoping their efforts can go a long way in inspiring hope to the people of Hawaii.

“We can set aside the business of the day and say this is what's important, let's help Hawaii. It makes you feel good to know you're a part of an organization that can set aside everything and make it happen,” adds Major Wandling.

To get involved or donate to the Northern Illinois Food Bank, visit here.

To donate to the Red Cross, text ‘REDCROSS’ to 90999 to donate to their Disaster Relief Fund or text ‘HAWAII’ to 90999 to donate directly to the Hawaii Relief Fund.

To donate to the Salvation Army, text ‘FIRE RELIEF’ to 51555 or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY or visit here.