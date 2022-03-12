Local organization partners with barbershop to give discounted haircuts to kids in need

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local barbershop partnered with an organization to help give discounted haircuts to young boys in need.
Ladi Workz hosted its 3rd annual Kutz for Kids Event today in Rockford. The organization partnered with Kingdom Kutz, a local barbershop, to offer $5 haircuts to young men who can’t afford it regular price.
The owner of Ladi Workz, Brandi Morris, says her main goal for today’s event is to teach young men responsibility as well as up lift their self-esteem.
"Everybody is not able to afford $40 haircuts, some of these people can afford $5 haircuts, you understand,” Morris says. “The importance of this is to help them understand two things. If you can get $5, decide what you want. Do you want to pay for a haircut, or do you want to pay for candy?"
Several parents showed up with their children today to take advantage of the discounted haircuts. Each child who received a haircut walked away with a free gift bag filled with snacks and toiletries, as well as a free meal provided by Mel’s Shells restaurant.
One of the volunteer barbers says that today’s event is more than just a haircut.
"Not just give them a haircut, but actually talk to them, make sure their... you know like how are you doing mentally because I'm going to make sure you look good physically, but are you OK mentally and I think that's important," Kevin Marks said.
All proceeds collected today will be donated to River’s Space and Rock House Kids to help ensure that kids in the community have access to school supplies and clothing.
For more information on how you can donate or volunteer at Ladi Workz, you can visit their website at The Two Day Know Your Business Seminar & Pop-Up shop – LADIWORKZ (ladiworkz1.com)