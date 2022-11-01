Local organization accepting applications for Scholarship Program

Rockford (WREX)— A local organization announced today that it is now accepting applications for a scholarship that honors a stateline inventor and entrepreneur
That scholarship is the Howard D. Colman scholarship. The award will be given to students possess an innovative and entrepreneur spirt that is invested in supporting the Rockford community through industry.
Each four students are selected for these scholarships and each can receive up to $2,500 and help finding a internship in engineering, computer science or applied science.
To be eligible for this scholarship students must be a senior in high school at a Winnebago or Boone County School. They also be majoring in engineering, computer science or applied science.
For more information on this scholarship students can visit the Community Foundation Of Northern Illinois website.