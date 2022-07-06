Local officials say the removal of DACA will take away essential workers

ROCKFORD (WREX) --- Rockford is home to several thousand Daca holders. If the program ends the community could lose several service workers.
Today the appeals court hearing for DACA, also known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, took place. The program allowed for undocumented immigrants to get authorized for work and deportation.
However, the program was halted in 2021 due to controversy of unlawful practices.
Local Immigration Attorney Sarah Dady says that if the courts decided to get rid DACA, Rockford will suffer the loss of countless service workers.
"These were our essential workers during the pandemic and the only reason they are able to work is because they have DACA. So why would we want to take work authorization from people who supported our local economy during the worst time we've ever experienced in Rockford." Said Dady
The Rockford Regional Hispanic Chamber of commerce also released a statement with a similar sentiment.
"This is not only an attack on our local economy, but their families'wellbeing. Eliminating DACA would cause extraordinary disruption for recipients, employees, their children, and put even more stress on the Economy". Said Sully Cadengo President of RRHC.
Local DACA Recipient Carlos Flores says " am now 32 years old. I know no other home but Rockford and the Rock River Valley. Dissolving DACA would cause me and many others to return to countries that are just as strange to us as they are to American citizens."
The case is currently expected to move on to the supreme court.