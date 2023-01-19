Local officials respond to U.S. debt ceiling

The U.S. debt ceiling is set at $31.4 trillion. It is the maximum amount that the federal government is allowed to borrow. Historically, U.S. debt has never gone into default, however, if the debt ceiling is not increased, it will cause serious issues that can impact several people financially across the world.
"It is kind of like hitting your credit limit on your credit card, if it hits to a certain point, and you try to charge, no more charging can happen," said NIU Economics Undergraduate Coordinator, Tammy Batson.
"It means some paychecks that typically come out of the US Treasury will not be administered."
Social Security checks, veteran benefits, and federal employee salaries, are all payments that can be suspended or postponed if the national debt ceiling is reached.
The government has no more authority to borrow any additional money, the longer we go before this is resolved, the more disruption there will be," said Rockford University professor, Bob Evans.
"It won't be like turning on a switch, everything's neat until everything's bad, it will just get worse and worse."
Either a default could happen, or the ceiling will be raised.
Congressmen representing Illinois from both parties sent statements to WREX.
“I do not believe defaulting on our national debt is a prudent decision for our credibility, or our economic and financial stability. However, we must take steps to reduce our debt and limit out of control spending coming from Washington," said Congressman, (R) Darin LaHood.
"House Republicans have laid out a plan to address spending challenges, and we hope Democrats will work with us to put our country on a more economically stable path and avoid default.”
Congressman (D) Bill Foster, also shared a statement.
"For too long, the debt ceiling has been weaponized during budget negotiations, creating the potential for massive disruptions to America's financial system that would have drastic consequences for the worldwide economy," said Congressman Bill Foster.
"Threatening to default on our debt is no different than ordering an expensive meal at a restaurant, eating it, and leaving without paying the bill. The government has an obligation to pay its bills, just as hard working Americans do."
The clock is ticking for Congress to prevent a financial meltdown by increasing the country's borrowing limit. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are at a stalemate right now.