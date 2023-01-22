Local officials react to California mass shooting.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Local officials react to mass shooting in Monterey Park California, sparking debate on Illinois weapons ban.
A mass shooting occurred overnight in Monterey Park California killing 10 people with 10 others injured.
This incident is sparking conversation amongst law makers here in Illinois around the assault weapons ban and preventing tragedy's from happening with in the state.
"If this assault rifle was gone would this person have been able to kill as many people as he did as quick as he, did I think it's a legitimate question which is why we need to curve these assault weapons in the streets "said State Representative Dave Vella.
Vella continues to say,
"One of the big things that separate our bill from California's is we started trying to go after where the illegal guns are coming from, we put a lot of money and resources in the state police their going to be really focusing on how these guns are getting in our community where they are coming from and trying to stop the flow the pipeline in our communities".
Republican State Senator Andrew Chesney disagrees with those statements saying that gun regulation is ineffective, and we are emphasizing the need for more aggressive prosecution instead.
"Gun bans don't work, and they don't keep our citizens safe you're disarming the law-abiding citizens throughout Illinois right and so what it does is disarms the good and empowers the bad you saw in the same situation in California that have very restrictive gun regulation does nothing to prevent horrific massacres", said Chesney.
Chesney continues to say,
"I think we need to reinstate the death penalty. I filed a bill in each term to re-instate the death penalty, we need to be tough on these types of people and really tough in these situations and California and of course Illinois does not have the death penalty right and I think most people would agree those people don't need to be around".
The restraining order currently placed on the Illinois assault weapons ban will prevent it from going into effect until passed through the court system.