Local nursing students lead blood drive

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's been about four-months into 2022 and the need for blood is still at an all-time high.
Medical students at OSF Saint Anthony College of Nursing are doing their part to help out.
Friday morning, students teamed up with Rock River Valley Blood Center for a blood drive.
The College has been doing this since 2006, saving 1,851 lives and counting.
Over the last two-years, it's been a struggle to get people to donate.
Populations are getting older and hesitancy still exists because of the pandemic.
But one student is leading the charge on campus.
She says giving back to the community is near and dear to her.
"As future nurses, we know the need for blood donations help the community, said Christina Miller, student at OSF Saint Anthony College of Nursing. "So by doing this, staff and students are able to give back to the community."
For every person who gives blood, three lives are saved. Roughly 20 people are expected to donate at the drive.
If you want to donate, the drive is going on until 2 p.m. today at Health Sciences Center on the campus of Rock Valley College.