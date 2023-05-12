Local nurses experience transition period as Covid-19 Emergency ends

WREX — The Covid-19 Emergency officially ended yesterday in the U.S. With this change, local nurses find themselves in a period of transition.
With the ending, nurses truly see a return to the past.
"Those ending are actually us returning to what we know best and do best. So, we do follow those regulations and keep our eye upon what we need to do to stay healthy as an organization and keep our patients safe," said Wayne Laramie, the Chief Nursing Officer at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.
However, the pandemic did not come without its share of changes, shaking up the scheduling and departments at local hospitals.
"There was change. There was a lot of people that decided they were going to go into different facets of nursing," said Kelli Stanfel, a Primary Charge Nurse at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center. "It was a lot. It was a lot to take in. And, being able to take care of all these patients and the influx of them."
One main improvement from March 2020 is the information available about Covid-19. But, the changes it brought will forever be a factor.
"How we use PPE, how we address patients, how we administer medications; Those are just now a part of our normal routine. So, it is a return to normal but with an additional virus that we didn't expect and didn't see coming," Larame said.
That sentiment is echoed by Stanfel, who found herself treating Covid-positive patients from the very beginning. Three years later though, she said the staff is more than prepared to treat those who find themselves experiencing symptoms.
"During the beginning of Covid, we didn't know anything about it. Nobody was really telling us. Nobody really knew," Stanfel said. "We're two years into it we have a better understanding of what Covid is, how we need to deal with Covid, how to handle these patients. We're still seeing it everyday, not as much as we did, but it's a better handle on the patients now."
The Covid-19 pandemic was officially declared an emergency just over three years ago on March 13th, 2020.