Local NAACP advises against Illinoisans traveling to Florida

ROCKFORD — Rockford Branch of the NAACP is in full compliance with the travel advisory against the State of Florida.
NAACP has said the state is openly hostile towards African American, people of color, and the LGBTQ community.
The travel advisory is a direct response to actions taken by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Under DeSantis’s administration, the state has banned the teaching of critical race theory and rejected an AP African American studies course.
The Governor also signed legislation preventing the state's colleges and universities from using state funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.
President of the Rockford Branch NAACP, Rhonda Greer Robinson, says those actions threaten black history.
"Before traveling to Florida, please understand that Florida has disvalued African Americans and our contributions to this nation,” said Robinson. “To contribute to education is vital. What Florida has done is racism."
Rockford African American Resource Centers, Operations Manager Karen Waller believes Illinois residents should heed the NAACP warning before traveling.
"To quote the famous saying, injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We don't want to get rid of our history because our history tells us how to move forward,” said Waller.
Founder of Eliminate Racism 815, Dick Rundall, also weighed in on the conversation. Rundall does not fully with the advisory but he does believe action needs to be taken.
"I think it's an exaggeration for the NAACP to do that. On the other hand, I understand why they are doing that because pressure has to be put on the government,” said Rundall.
The NAACP advisory will remain in effect until further notice.