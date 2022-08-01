Local musician Jodi Beach dedicates time and talent to free weekly concerts on Facebook

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Music has a unique ability to bring people together and for Jodi Beach, its how she is leaving her mark on our community.
"People need to sing, they need to sing, their hearts want to sing," says Beach.
For two years straight, the local musicians has dedicated her time and talents to bring joy right to the palms of peoples hands; singing songs of worship every Sunday night for the whole community to join in on.
"I just felt the Lord say to me you need to get on Facebook live and sing," says Beach. "When I'm singing jazz, when I'm singing traditional music, just the fact that joy brings music to people charges my soul."
Thousands have logged on since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, sharing in her love of music, while encouraging one another in the midst of a difficult season.
"Joy, that's her number one word," says her husband Jim McDowell. "She puts it on everything and she spreads joy. It is her goal is make everyone's life more joyous."
"She has a real spirit about her," says close friend Dan Sjogren, "a real compassion, a real desire to see people brought to the Lord."
Beach says that she continues to have the weekly concerts because of the impact its made on those who tune in.
"It has become such a ministry," says Beach, "and in fact, we don't need to go to a building to praise the Lord. We can praise the Lord anywhere."
Inspiring the 815 with her passion for music and her faith.
"It is so easy, especially in these last few years, its just so easy to get caught up in the things that are irritating, that are frustrating, that you can't do," says Beach.
"You can look at any situation and the negative side or the positive side. Even if the positive side is minuscule, there is something to be grateful for."