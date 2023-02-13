Local mom of Michigan State University student speaks out amid campus shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- As the search for the Michigan State University shooter continues, the tragedy is extending here to the Stateline.
13 WREX spoke with Rockford mom, Wendy Schneider, whose son is a senior at MSU.
"I wish I could be in Michigan right now because he needs us, he is reaching out to me, my husband and my daughter and we're trying to help him along, but he is terrified," Schneider said.
Wendy is texting her son, Scott, as she waits for him to get to safety.
"Everyone out there please understand this could happen to you at any time this I didn't anticipate this happening, but it is, and it is too real." Schneider said.
Wendy's son is a Senior at Michigan State University. Right now, he's sheltering in place in the law library on campus.
Campus remains on lockdown and students are being told to stay where they are.
In the midst of so much chaos, Wendy said her main priority is making sure her son is safe and letting the public know these types of incidents have to stop.
"People have to understand what this feels like you can read about it you can see it on the news until you live it you do not know how intensely horrifying this is," Schneider said.
Michigan State University Police said all campus activities are canceled for 48 hours, including athletics, classes, and all campus-related activities.
Officers are asking students and staff to not come to campus Tuesday.
We'll continue to bring you new developments as we learn more.