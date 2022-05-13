Local mental heath resources overwhelmed with amount of need

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northwestern Winnebago County in north central Illinois... * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 750 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the past hour and a half. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Pecatonica, Durand and Seward. Flash flooding of Sumner Creek, Pink Creek, Otter Creek, and Grove Creek can be expected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED