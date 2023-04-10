Local man convicted of sexual assault after a July 2020 incident involving a child

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — On March 31, 57-year-old Javon Wilder was convicted of Attempt Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault following a bench trial.
In July 2020, the Rockford City Police Department received a report that the defendant, Wilder, had tried to sexually assault an underage child.
An investigation into the report showed that the incident happened sometime between October 22, 2018 and October 21, 2019 at a Rockford home.
Attempt Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault is a Class 1 Felony, punishable by a period of probation or 4 to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Any sentence to the Illinois Department of Corrections is to be served at 50% and will be followed by a period of Mandatory Supervised Release for one year.
Under Illinois law, Wilder will then be required to register as a sex offender.