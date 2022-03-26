Local leaders honored in celebration of women's history month

ROCKFORD (WREX) --- With women’s history month coming to an end, two local organizations merged to help celebrate and honor local community members.
The Rockford chapter of the NAACP, along with the Women’s March of Rockford, hosted a free tea party for women in the state line.
Several ladies were seen wearing tea hats and enjoying light refreshments, while networking and listening to guest speakers share their experiences on being women in the workplace.
The NAACP Rockford chapter president Rhonda Greer-Robinson says today’s event is for women to leave feeling motivated.
"Today's purpose is just to get our women out, and to hear our women speak, and to empower each other, and to lift each other's spirit on all levels,” Greer-Robinson said
In the last year, Rockford named the first ever female chiefs to the lead the city’s police and fire departments.
Both chiefs were there to not only celebrate those steps forward, but to also inspire other women in the area to feel empowered to make a difference in their community.
Honorable State Representative Litesa Wallace spoke with WREX on the importance of today’s event and why women are leaders.
"Other times, you have to use that folding chair to stand upon, so that you can reach the glass ceiling and break it,” Wallace says. “So, I'm hoping that young women and other women who are in different paths of their life, take away that if they set their minds to it, they can break those glass ceilings."
The event was held at Midway Village Museum located at 6799 Guilford Rd, Rockford, IL 61107.