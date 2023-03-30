Local leaders and lawmakers react to indictment of former president Donald Trump

ROCKFORD — Local lawmakers and leaders are reacting to the indictment of former president Donald Trump.
Associate Professor of Political Science and Economics at Rockford University, Bob Evans says even with today's report a trial let alone a verdict on whether Trump is guilty or not is a long way away.
“This is not going to be a trial that occurs quickly, there's going to be a really long delay. Meanwhile he will get as much publicity out of this as he can,” explains Evans.
What comes next is a formal arraignment. What's when we'll get an official guilty or not guilty plea from trump and the former president's previous statements strongly indicate he will plead not guilty at that time.
Evans says the key in this case is whether prosecutors can prove Trump signed off on an alleged hush money payment with the purpose of helping his run for president.
“What the prosecutor will have to do is link Trump paying Cohen, Cohen paying Stormy Daniels, but paying Stormy Daniels in order to keep Trump from election trouble. Not just to keep Trump's name clean so his wife wouldn't be embarrassed,” explains Evans.
He also adds the indictment could put pressure on current investigations into the president.
Two notable ones according to Evans include Trump taking hundreds of classified documents to his Florida home and alleged election interference in Georgia.
Representative Dave Vella and Senator Andrew Chesney both represent the stateline area in Springfield and will be keeping a close eye as the indictment moves forward.
Senator Chesney calls the indictment historic, being the first president in history to be indicted.
He believes this is an attempt to take out a political figure the prosecutor is in disagreement with and lawmakers need to look out for leaders on both sides.
Sen. Chesney says, “I think in Illinois we need to take a look at making sure to protect politicians on both sides of the aisle... to make sure not being targeted just because people disagree with our position. If there are disagreements they need to take place at the voters booth and not in the courtroom.”
Meanwhile, Rep.Vella has spent the last 25 years in the criminal justice system and says we are subject to the law no matter who you are.
“We are subject to the law. We have to present ourselves when we do something wrong. I think it's good to let people know that no one's above the law,” says Rep. Vella.
13 WREX also spoke to Rep. John Cabello. He says he believes everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.