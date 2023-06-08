Local lawmakers react following former President Trump's indictment over classified documents

ROCKFORD — 13 WREX spoke with local state representatives from both parties about Trump's indictment Thursday.
Both Democrat Dave Vella and Republican John Cabello represent the Stateline area in Springfield and will be keeping a close eye as the indictment moves forward.
Vella says after spending a long time as a criminal defense attorney himself, he knows the federal government does not indict anyone without reason though he says many people believe it's all a ploy.
“I've been in the system long enough to know there is no conspiracy, people get indicted because there is evidence to prove they did something wrong, and the system will play itself out. If he didn't do it he'll be found not guilty if he did then he'll be found guilty,” Vella says.
On the other side, Representative John Cabello says while he saw it coming, the public needs to wait until the former president is found innocent or guilty.
While he says a lot of people think this indictment is politically motivated it won't stop him in his 2024 campaign for presidency.
“I mean when they do this, watch his poll numbers. His poll numbers actually go up because people honestly believe that they are targeting and using the Department of Justice to go after a presidential candidate,” says Cabello.
State Senator Andrew Chesney is also reacting with a statement saying “This is a sad day for America. These are serious charges that President Trump will need to defend. Since it is widely known that a similar investigation is also taking place involving President Biden, I hope Americans can count on an equal level of scrutiny in both investigations."
13 WREX will continue to follow the developments regarding the former president's indictment.