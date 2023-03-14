Local lawmaker pushes to name part of Alpine Road after Stateline Marine who died serving his country

MACHESNEY PARK — A well-traveled Stateline road could have a new name soon.
State Representative John Cabello filed a resolution with the state to rename part of Alpine Road near Route 173 to "Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson Memorial Highway."
Carlson died in the line of duty during a training exercise with the Marine Corps in June of 2022.
During his service, Carlson flew 70 hours of combat flight time and 500 hours of military flight time.
Cabello hopes renaming the road and putting a sign near Alpine to honor the late marine's legacy helps keep Carlson's legacy alive.
"We want to make sure and honor our fallen military members as best as we can," Cabello said. "This one is obviously close to home for me because Nathan was kind of like a son to me. We want to make sure we do the family right and do Nathan right by honoring his family."
Cabello hopes the resolution is passed by this summer.