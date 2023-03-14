 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local lawmaker pushes to name part of Alpine Road after Stateline Marine who died serving his country

  • Updated
  • 0
Nathan Carlson web pic with American Flag

MACHESNEY PARK — A well-traveled Stateline road could have a new name soon.

State Representative John Cabello filed a resolution with the state to rename part of Alpine Road near Route 173 to "Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson Memorial Highway."

Carlson died in the line of duty during a training exercise with the Marine Corps in June of 2022.

During his service, Carlson flew 70 hours of combat flight time and 500 hours of military flight time.

Cabello hopes renaming the road and putting a sign near Alpine to honor the late marine's legacy helps keep Carlson's legacy alive.

"We want to make sure and honor our fallen military members as best as we can," Cabello said. "This one is obviously close to home for me because Nathan was kind of like a son to me. We want to make sure we do the family right and do Nathan right by honoring his family."

Cabello hopes the resolution is passed by this summer.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Investigative Reporter

William Ingalls is the Investigative Reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford.

Recommended for you