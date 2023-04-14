Local law enforcement cracking down on distracted drivers during Distracted Driving Awareness month

ROCKFORD — April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month a time to spread education and awareness about the dangers of being distracted behind the wheel.
In 2021, 3,500 people were killed in the U.S. from distracted driving according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
“Which is way too many for people and fatalities. And that’s not even counting how many injuries,” says Boone County Fire District 2 Chief, Brian Kunce.
And it's not just texting that causes distractions.
“It can be talking to passengers, kids in the back, looking at the rear view and not paying attention to your driving,” Kunce adds.
He says the more law enforcement are dealing with car accidents caused by reckless drivers, the more it takes away from the department's resources.
“The more we can reduce these accidents, we can be available for other incidents. And that’s very important.”
Meanwhile, The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office receives federal funding to help crack down on distracted driving.
It helps them hire extra enforcement on the streets so it doesn’t take away from their patrol staff.
Sgt. Brent Phillips says witnessing it day to day, it’s not hard for him to spot distracted drivers.
“You're driving behind a car, it's driving slower than everyone else, it is going into other lanes, crossing lanes. At a stop light, they're one of the first cars up and they're not moving because they're looking at their phone,” he explains.
In a moment you can flip your whole life upside down or someone else's.
“It happens so fast and it's not worth it. One moment of something that can wait,” says Sgt. Phillips.
31 states including Illinois ban all drivers from using handheld cellphones. The law has been in place since 2014.