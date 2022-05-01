Local high school student raising suicide prevention awareness in Stillman Valley

STILLMAN VALLEY (WREX) --- Stillman Valley High School senior Lillie Doss is helping raise awareness for suicide prevention in her local community.
After losing her father, Vito Doss, to suicide nine years ago, Doss says it’s been challenging living without him.
"My dad's not going to be here for my graduation, he's not here when I need him the most, you know,” Doss says. ”He's not going to be here on my wedding day and that's been really hard for me to wrap my head around."
After hearing conversations amongst her peers about suicide, Doss felt the need to make a change.
"An at school, there's been a lot of conversations that I've heard in the hallways of people using the phrase "Oh that makes me want to kill myself" and words like that, that really brought my heart down,” Doss said.
After talking to her high school guidance counselor, Trisha McKendry, the school partnered with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to help raise awareness.
They decided to host a campus walk to help educate the community, and reflect on the lives of those that were lost due to suicide.
"Education is probably the number 1 prevention tool, if we can educate our young ones on how to deal with some of the issues that they face day to day,” McKendry said.
Doss wants people who are struggling with mental health and self-harm to know their lives do matter.
"Even though you don't feel important right now, keep your head up because your time is still coming,” Doss says. ” God has plans for you all whether you see it now or you don't. You will get there one day."
For more information on suicide prevention, call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.