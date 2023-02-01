Local health leaders have mixed feelings on COVID-19's public health emergency status ending

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WREX) — On May 11 of this year, the public health emergency for COVID-19 will expire, and with it, several programs to give people services to fight the virus and financial challenges that surrounded the pandemic.
Health leaders across the Stateline including Dr. Craig Beintema who leads Stephenson and Carroll Counties' public health departments is concerned people will get the wrong picture from these programs ending.
"When this emergency ceases, May 11th, I am concerned it will give the appearance that it's all over with, there is no more COVID or variants and that is quite the contrary," he said.
Stephenson County currently sits at a 'medium' in terms of COVID-19 levels, compared to other counties like Boone, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago, which are in the low category.
Funding assistance programs that many received during the height of COVID-19 will also be gone. A representative from the City of Rockford says these funding initiatives were set to end anyway and does not impact programs here at all. One motion, Dr. Beintema agrees with.
"Services like that depend on funding," he adds. "If there is not an emergency it's going to be difficult to get funding passed and approved and sent."
In the meantime, Bientema hopes to make one final push for vaccinations and booster shots.
"A big push for getting vaccinated would be important because getting vaccinated after May 11th is going to be hard," said Beintema. "I think between now and May 11th there will be a sincere outreach to get boosters."