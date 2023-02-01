 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues to be possible.

* WHERE...The Rock River between Rockford and Rockton in Winnebago
County.

* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...the Rock River may rise out of its banks flooding
residential property and streets along the river. Localized water
level fluctuations are also possible along the river with little
notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- River ice spotters and river gauges continue to indicate an
ice jam on the Rock River between Bauer Parkway and Latham
Road near Machesney Park. Previous ice jams in this area have
sometimes led to flooding of property and roadways. Localized
flooding may develop quickly.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Local health leaders have mixed feelings on COVID-19's public health emergency status ending

covid announcement

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WREX) — On May 11 of this year, the public health emergency for COVID-19 will expire, and with it, several programs to give people services to fight the virus and financial challenges that surrounded the pandemic.

Health leaders across the Stateline including Dr. Craig Beintema who leads Stephenson and Carroll Counties' public health departments is concerned people will get the wrong picture from these programs ending.

"When this emergency ceases, May 11th, I am concerned it will give the appearance that it's all over with, there is no more COVID or variants and that is quite the contrary," he said.

Stephenson County currently sits at a 'medium' in terms of COVID-19 levels, compared to other counties like Boone, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago, which are in the low category.

Funding assistance programs that many received during the height of COVID-19 will also be gone. A representative from the City of Rockford says these funding initiatives were set to end anyway and does not impact programs here at all. One motion, Dr. Beintema agrees with.

"Services like that depend on funding," he adds. "If there is not an emergency it's going to be difficult to get funding passed and approved and sent."

In the meantime, Bientema hopes to make one final push for vaccinations and booster shots.

"A big push for getting vaccinated would be important because getting vaccinated after May 11th is going to be hard," said Beintema. "I think between now and May 11th there will be a sincere outreach to get boosters."

