Local health experts to answer questions at Alzheimer's and Dementia Symposium Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local health forum this weekend is giving the public an opportunity to get answers to important questions.
An Alzheimer's and Dementia Symposium is taking place Saturday at the Ken Rock Community Center in Rockford.
The symposium will feature local experts presenting information on topics, such as where to get support after a diagnosis and how to plan for the future.
Barbara Manning, a Facilitator for a local Alzheimer's support group, says the event is for anyone because of the wide-ranging impacts of the disease.
"It is a growing disease and the numbers are staggering," Manning says. "It's likely to affect you one way or the other in your lifetime. Maybe not now, but in the future it is best to be prepared."
The symposium begins with a mini health fair at 8:30 and runs through 12:45 p.m. The Ken Rock Community Center is located at 625 Adams St. in Rockford.