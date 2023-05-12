Local health experts react to National Fentanyl Prevention Week

ROCKFORD — This week marks National Fentanyl Prevention Week across the United States.
This deadly drug continues to contribute to the overdose epidemic.
According to the Winnebago County Coroner's Office, about 45% of major drug overdoses were caused by fentanyl in 2022.
Local health experts said that accidently taking fentanyl is possible with the consumption of other opioids.
"We see folks who think they're taking opioids of various types whether it's heroin, morphine, oxycodone, something like that that actually end up getting a dose of fentanyl. And, the problem with that is that fentanyl is significantly more potent than those other opioids, " said Jen Gibson Chambers, the EMS Medical Director for Mercy Health.
Chambers also told 13 WREX how they're working to prevent overdoses in the Stateline.
"A take home program so if we see folks in the emergency department who have come in with an acute overdose we try to make sure they have that medication to take home with them. We are also working with some of the EMS Agencies and the State Department of Public Health to try to get leave behind kits," Chambers said.
Fentanyl Prevention Week will continue through tomorrow.