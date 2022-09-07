Local Foundation Advocates For Suicide Prevention

LOVES PARK (WREX) - September marks Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a tragedy that continues to plague many Americans.
Eight years ago Xavier Whitford lost her son to suicide.
She turned her grief into the Tommy Coral Memorial Foundation(TCMF) an outreach and education program supporting many dealing with suicide.
The foundation provides referrals for mental health services, financial support for counseling, and workshops and retreats that engage the community.
Her message to parents: Don't brush off problems as a teenage phase, have those hard talks with your kids.
Xavier Whitford, Founder and Executive Director of TCMF, says, "I've work with a lot of kids throughout the last eight years and I've asked them if your parents asked you if you had thoughts of suicide would you be honest with them and they said yeah I do but they don't ask because they don't want to know and so the thing is you have to want to know you have to be willing to help them through it, support them through it."
If a loved one shows signs of suicidal thoughts or behaviors Whitford says its important to validate their emotions and to let family and friends know so they can keep an eye on them.
"It doesn't have to be a secret because a lot of the times when someone is struggling with those types of suicidal thoughts everyone thinks oh we cant talk about it, that we got to keep it secret and not talking about it will make it go away but honestly not talking about it is just going to make it worse," says Whitford.
There are still triggers in Whitford's life that take her back to that day but she leaves us with a message of strength.
You're not alone and that you can get through this, with support you can get through it, you can get help, we're here for each other.
The Tommy Coral Memorial Foundation hosts peer-led support groups throughout the month for several age groups.
You can learn more about the risks and signs of suicide and all future TCMF events on their website at: https://tommycorralmemorialfoundation.com/
To learn more about suicide statistics visit: https://www.nimh.nih.gov/