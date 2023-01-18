Local Foreign Exchange Student Program

LOVES PARK (WREX) -- Families in the stateline are bringing more culture into their homes through the International Student Exchange Program.
Foster parents, Deborah and David Keller, welcomed two new students last summer, Silvia Visconti from Italy and Cecilia Jimenez of Spain.
"We have talked about foster children, once most of our kids got out of the house," said Deborah Keller. "We've only got one left here and the other six have moved out and started families and live on their own, so when I saw the exchange student program, I thought that would be kind of fun and interesting."
Before they become foster parents, International Student Exchange Regional Advisor, Mary Bays, matched the student and parent through a compatibility test in the online application. Once approved, parents attended an orientation and showcased their homes before students arrived.
"I read through the profiles of the children, find the ones that best fit, send it to them to read and look over who they want to host, and I always ask them is there a region of the world you want to learn more about too," said Bays.
In the program, students 15-18 years old from all across the world come to America and are giving their own spending money and medical insurance, while the hosting families' job is to provide an empty room, three meals a day and a nurturing environment for students.
Something both Silvia and Cecilia are thankful for.
"I like this experience and I got paired with a really good family," said Silvia. "They are really nice, and always they try to make us part of the family, it feels like home."
" I feel like I've known them more than the small time I've been here, we both feel like we are part of the family so it's nice," said Cecilia.
Both girls say being in this family has opened their eyes to the American culture and even deepened their love for school while attending Harlem High, fulfilling their sole purpose of being in the program.
"I can here to help improve my English, plus I've always wanted to live in a different county 10 months," said Jimenez.
"I love American high school, they have so much school spirit, school back home in Spain can be boring sometimes too."
"The exchange program has always been my dream since I was little because, I don't get to live the American dream, and I can here. I wanted to escape the Italian school since I don't have a good relationship with it," said Silvia.
If anyone is interested in being a host family, they are encouraged to contact Regional Advisor, Mary Bays at 815 - 566 - 6017 and fill out an application at iseusa.org/host-a-student.