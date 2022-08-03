Local food truck turns into a restaurant thanks to Rockford City Market success

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A popular soul food truck is getting an upgrade thanks to a spot at Rockford City Market. Starting in a home kitchen to growing into a mobile truck, T&C Creations' has made a name for itself in the city of Rockford since 2018.
A year ago after feedback from the community and an emailed invitation to join city market the business has grown into a new idea - owning a new restaurant.
"The market is one of our profitable places", says owner, Quintisha Hannah. We make so much money downtown at the city market. We have gotten so many new customers and met so many different people."
Before making her debut at city market last year, she worked at kitchens, churches and even rented a kitchen at city market.
Her journey officially took off when she got a personal invitation from city market invited her to have her food truck, and lines got longer and longer.
Now she will expand her talents at a downtown Rockford location in the Fall.
"I thought I wanted to do the restaurant so I waited around for a while, but now is the time!" she exclaimed.
"We have the restaurant now its downtown and will officially open on October 14th."
Her new location is 307 S Main Street, in the heart of Rockford.