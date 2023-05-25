Local food pantries receive $20K in funding from United Methodist Men

ROCKFORD -- Food pantries across Northern Illinois were awarded thousands of dollars in funding.
Members of the Rockford District United Methodist Men presented checks totaling $20,400 to seven local pantries.
Proceeds come from UMM's annual Winter Hunger Concert.
Since 2009, the concert has raised close to $200,000 to benefit the hungry in Northern Illinois.
Officials said every donation impacts lives in the community.
Here's a list of the 7 recipients:
Cornucopia Food Pantry
Empower Boone Food Pantry
Freeport Area Church Cooperative Food Pantry
Helping Hands Food Pantry
Pecatonica United Methodist Church
Rock River Valley Pantry
Rockton/Roscoe Food Pantry