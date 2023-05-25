 Skip to main content
Local food pantries receive $20K in funding from United Methodist Men

ROCKFORD -- Food pantries across Northern Illinois were awarded thousands of dollars in funding.

Members of the Rockford District United Methodist Men presented checks totaling $20,400 to seven local pantries.

Proceeds come from UMM's annual Winter Hunger Concert.

Since 2009, the concert has raised close to $200,000 to benefit the hungry in Northern Illinois.

Officials said every donation impacts lives in the community.

Here's a list of the 7 recipients:

Cornucopia Food Pantry

Empower Boone Food Pantry

Freeport Area Church Cooperative Food Pantry

Helping Hands Food Pantry

Pecatonica United Methodist Church

Rock River Valley Pantry

Rockton/Roscoe Food Pantry

