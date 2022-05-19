Local financial advisors remind shoppers not to panic after stock market dip

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Investors and consumers are questioning their future after the dip in the stock market. The Dow saw its biggest loss since 2020 dropping 3.6%, according to NBC News. Despite the fall, local experts are warning people not to panic.
Financial advisors at Savant Wealth Management say not to pull out investments or make big purchases just yet. But with ongoing battles against inflation, shoppers are growing more frustrated and concerned.
This year has been a rollercoaster in volatility, according to Savant Wealth Management Financial Advisor Jeff Lewis.
"A normal 3-4% correction on a daily basis does happen every once in a while. So it's not completely unheard of; it's just been awhile," said Lewis. "You have to take it day by day and not make too many decisions outside of your normal comfort zone."
The uncertainty along with higher costs have caused consumers like Shirley Aliprandi to watch and change spending habits.
"I am trying to save by comparing the prices and stuff and doing my own lifting, putting my flowers in my pot," explained Aliprandi. "I can wait for the sale sometimes."
Aliprandi says she's cutting back at the grocery store, at the pump and even traveling so she can save for a vacation.
"I haven't gotten my ticket yet because the tickets are very high. So I am trying to wait till the tickets go down," said Aliprandi.
"Ticket prices were anywhere from 600 to 800 dollars just to fly roundtrip somewhere," said Lewis when describing his own planning experiences.
He says he wouldn't be surprised if air travel declined during the summer months as many families may opt to a staycation.
"Everybody spends their money differently: some people spend it more on travel, some people spend it on their kids, some people spend it on traveling for their jobs. So it's unique to everyone," said Lewis. "Making sure that if you see a big increase in one area, maybe you can peel back."
Aliprandi is taking Lewis's advise while waiting for better days.
"We got to do things in moderation," said Aliprandi.
Lewis went on to say volatility is normal and sometimes healthy as it can level out stock evaluations.