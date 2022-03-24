Local farmers welcome soggy weather but face new challenges

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The soggy weather this week is getting farmers excited for spring as they're gearing up to plant their crops. The wet weather is especially nice after the alarming drought last year. But now, farmers are questioning what's to come due to uncertainty in the market.
While many of us tell the rain to go away, local farmers invite it because planting season is just around the corner.
"The rain right now is welcome because we do need that moisture," said Rockford Farmer and Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau Board President Brent Pollard. "We're getting into the time of year where it's go time for farmers."
He says while the future could bring prosperity, it also looms with uncertainty.
"We think that we're going to get back to normal but between having a trade war, and then going through COVID, and then the recovery, and inflation afterward and now with the conflict with Ukraine; the uncertainty seems to be what is normal," said Pollard.
Not only is shipping a headache, with delays due to truck driver shortages, but he says the war in Ukraine has halted products like fertilizer and wheat to get to the U.S.
"Between Russia and Belarus, depending on which product, they can supply about 20-30% of the world's fertilizers," said Pollard when explaining how the pause in receiving those products can dramatically cause supply and price changes in the U.S.
On top of that, the surge in oil and gas prices are putting a dent in his wallet to fuel up equipment. Pollard says all of his equipment run on diesel.
"To fill up a piece of equipment, we are seeing it double in cost," said Pollard. "So there's not much we can do about it. I mean we are just a price-taker in that situation. We take it and hopefully we can sell a crop at the end of the year at a profit."
"We use daily pricing," said Conserv FS Fuel Sales Manager Dave Winsel.
He says gas stations use OPIS Pricing which changes their prices weekly.
"Like we had a $14 jump in oil a couple of weeks ago; the price for fuel the next day was over a dollar higher," explained Winsel.
Many farmers use Conserv FS as a supplier and purchase fuel in bulk for their equipment and heat.
Winsel says he keeps a close eye on rising and falling prices and tries to give farmers the best odds for when to fuel up.
"We are the only state in the Union that does not charge a sales tax on biofuels. So that can save a lot of money," advised Winsel.
An uncertain market is creating an uncertain future.