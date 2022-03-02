Local family receives dream home thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Boone County

BELVIDERE (WREX) -- A local family received the keys to their dream home.
Habitat for Humanity of Boone Bounty broke ground in April of last year, and almost a year later the home is move-in ready for the Davis family.
Many community organizations and volunteers donated time and materials to get this project done.
Jacqueline and her son Demarcus are grateful to have a place to call their own.
"We actually get to live here now and helping working on it, finally making it a reality to live in here it's pretty nice," Homeowner, Demarcus Davis said.
Lowes also pitched in by giving the homeowners a new grill.