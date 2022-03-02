 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local family receives dream home thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Boone County

  • 0
Habitat for humanity

BELVIDERE (WREX) -- A local family received the keys to their dream home.

Habitat for Humanity of Boone Bounty broke ground in April of last year, and almost a year later the home is move-in ready for the Davis family.

Many community organizations and volunteers donated time and materials to get this project done.

Jacqueline and her son Demarcus are grateful to have a place to call their own.

"We actually get to live here now and helping working on it, finally making it a reality to live in here it's pretty nice," Homeowner, Demarcus Davis said.

Lowes also pitched in by giving the homeowners a new grill.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you