Local faith leader uses Easter to spread joy in Belvidere following recent storms

BELVIDERE — St. John’s United Church Of Christ celebrates Easter while working to inspire hope following severe storm damage.
After the past two weeks of severe weather and tornadoes in Belvidere, the community is mourning the loss of Fred Livingston, Jr, who died during the Apollo Theatre Roof Collapse. In addition to his death, many others were injured inside, now going through recovery.
Reverend Muriel Morley Jahn of St. John’s United Church-Christ stays positive despite the challenges of the community.
"The events of the past few weeks have definitely shaken the community. We are all impacted, but even within in tragedy and heartache, we recognize not only the presence of joy but the need for it,” said Rev Morley Jahn.
Michael Scott regularly attends St. John’s and says it has been comforting to see the Belvidere community banned together during a time of need.
"It's been reassuring to see the community come together and help each other,” said Scott.
The Reverend says she hopes the community can use the Easter holiday as inspiration to continue moving forward and wishes the best for those affected during the recent storms.
"I think the important part of Easter is recognizing that there is great joy in a celebration that came out of mourning. We recognize that even in a life where tragedy happens, and we will witness hard things, and experience hard things there is hope and a future beyond our greatest imaginations,” said Rev Morely Jahn.